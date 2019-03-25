Last call for Kilkenny community organisations, charities and sports clubs to enter National Lottery Good Causes Awards

Community organisations, sports clubs and projects from Co. Kilkenny and all over Ireland who benefitted from National Lottery Good Causes funding have just days to apply for the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2019, with the entry deadline coming this Friday, March 29.

This awards initiative, with a total prize fund of €95,000, honours the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals all over Ireland.

The National Lottery Good Causes Awards is now in its second year and is open to organisations making an incredible difference in their communities with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said: “Through the National Lottery Good Causes Awards we want to show how ordinary, everyday people, organisations, projects and sports clubs are doing extraordinary things in their communities. This is work that often goes unrecognised and we are encouraging Good Cause beneficiaries to enter these awards to give them the opportunity to have their hard work honoured.”

“The National Lottery is used to celebrating winners. However we have thousands of winners, unsung heroes, who work quietly under the radar to make positive change in their communities and these Awards reflect that dedication and commitment”, he continued.

The judging panel for the competition will be chaired by publisher, broadcaster and businesswoman, Norah Casey. She said: “I am really looking forward to learning about the extraordinary and inspiring work underway in communities all over the country with the help of Good Causes funding. It is so important that this work is recognised and I wish all of the contestants the very best of luck.”

The awards were launched recently by Irish Olympian hurdler and European Championships bronze medalist, Thomas Barr.

Individuals, community projects and organisations which received Good Causes funding in the years 2016 and 2017 are eligible to apply. Applications for the Awards are now open and people can enter and check eligibility at www.lottery.ie/ goodcausesawards.

The Awards will have seven categories, with County and Regional finals leading up to the Gala Awards Dinner on Saturday 2nd November in the Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge in Dublin.

The seven categories are:

*Sport

*Health and Well Being

*Arts/Culture

*Heritage

*Community

*Youth Affairs

*Special category: Irish Language



Each category winner will received €10,000 and the overall Good Cause of the Year will receive an additional €25,000.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games go back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts and heritage. In total more than €5.4 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 32 years ago. In 2018 alone, the National Lottery raised over €227 million for such good causes.