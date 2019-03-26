Kilkenny Pride of Place awards launched

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Eamon Aylward officially launched the IPB Pride of Place Awards 2019 on Monday.

IPB Pride of Place is an annual competition organised by Co-operation Ireland and sponsored by IPB Insurance. It promotes and celebrates the best in community development and recognises the selfless efforts of people in making their local neighbourhoods better places to live, work and socialise.



It is an All-Island competition whereby local authorities from across the island of Ireland nominate groups in their communities who they feel have made a significant contribution to improving their neighbourhood, working collectively. The competition culminates with a Gala Awards Ceremony.



Kilkenny County Council is honoured to have been selected to host the 17th Annual All-Ireland Pride of Place Gala Awards Ceremony which will take place in the beautiful medieval City of Kilkenny on Saturday 30th November 2019. It is a tremendous honour for Kilkenny to be asked to host this event and a great opportunity to showcase Kilkenny from a community, cultural and tourism perspective.



Kilkenny has strong tradition of community involvement, volunteerism and community action, so no better place to hold the awards ceremony.



Speaking at the launch, the Cathaoirleach said “The fabric of any City or County depends on co-operation between communities. Kilkenny has an excellent reputation for the success of its community groups which reflects a deeper desire for social justice, harmony and equality that is vital to a healthy and prosperous society. It is an honour for Kilkenny to host the Pride of Place Gala Awards 2019 giving us the opportunity to showcase Kilkenny in its true glory with its narrow lanes and historic buildings on Ireland’s Medieval Mile, along the banks of the River Nore. The Pride of Place Competition has grown from strength to strength since its inauguration 17 years ago and continues to acknowledge the voluntary work being carried out by communities all over the island of Ireland. All this hard work and commitment by communities throughout the country will be recognised in what promises to be a “night to remember” in Kilkenny’s Lyrath Hotel on Saturday, 30th November, 2019.

We’re looking forward to welcoming people from across Ireland to the historic city of Kilkenny where a warm welcome and an unrivalled experience will remain with you long after you leave. As Ireland’s best preserved medieval city, Kilkenny’s famous Medieval Mile captures 800 years of history to include landmarks from the magnificent Kilkenny Castle to the enchanting Rothe House Gardens to St. Canice’s Round Tower which at 30m is one of only three climbable towers in Ireland. An absolute must, is a visit to the award winning Medieval Mile Museum where history is brought to life through multimedia interactive displays to intrigue all ages. In addition, Kilkenny is a centre for arts and crafts, and home to a host of fine restaurants, cafes, pubs and shops. There is just so much to experience in Kilkenny and I would encourage everyone to come and enjoy the weekend in Kilkenny and experience a warm Kilkenny welcome”.

Peter Sheridan Chief Executive Officer, Co-operation Ireland added: “Co-operation Ireland celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2019 and we have no other programme that embodies the charity’s ethos better than Pride of Place.

"The impact Pride of Place has had in towns and villages across the island since it started in 2003 cannot be underestimated, and its continuing success is down to the dedicated volunteers and their love of where they live.”

Chairman of IPB Insurance George Jones said: “IPB Insurance is proud to be associated as title sponsors of the IPB Pride of Place Awards and more importantly what they represent. It is clear that working together and getting things done increases people’s pride in where they live and in turn helps build vibrant communities. As a mutual insurer that insures local authorities and their communities across the island of Ireland, these awards are an excellent fit. I would like to congratulate Kilkenny County Council on their appointment as official hosts for IPB Pride of Place 2019 and wish everyone involved the very best in their preparations.”

For more information on the 2019 IPB Pride of Place Awards, go to www.prideofplace.ie/