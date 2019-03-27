AsIAm Hosts ‘Autism: Advocating Effectively for Your Child’ Talk in Kilkenny

AsIAm, Ireland’s national autism advocacy charity is delighted to announce its community support talks are heading to Kilkenny. The event will be held at the School of the Holy Spirit, on the Callan road on April 3 at 7pm. These community support events, proudly sponsored by SuperValu, have been driven by the autism community and are delivered by experts in the field of autism with each event focusing on a different topic. Each event is free to attend, those interested in attending are asked to register for free tickets at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ autism-advocating-effectively- for-your-child-tickets- 58106844135

This talk will focus on the theme “Autism: Advocating Effectively for Your Child” and will be given by guest speaker Yvonne Newbold. Yvonne is a Mother; Author of The Special Parent’s Handbook; Writer, Speaker; Trainer; Founder of The SEND VCB Project; National Learning Disability and Autism Lifetime Achievement Award Winner 2018; WHIS Ambassador.

Yvonne has also developed a series of workshops for parents of special needs children on many of the issues that parents struggle with such as advocating effectively for their child in Multidisciplinary Meetings, ensuring that the siblings aren’t left.