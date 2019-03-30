You can help Biodiversity Ireland record Kilkenny plants and wildlife
Would you like to register sightings of Kilkenny’s wildlife? Would you like to know what species have been identified in your area to date?
The National Biodiversity Data Centre is looking to increase Ireland’s growing network of biological recorders. They have also released a new swatch identifying 27 Irish Terrestrial Mammals in the wild which will assist you in this project.
Further information www.biodiversityireland.ie/
