Titanic docking in Kilkenny
Sold out - Kilkenny Musical Society to stay afloat thanks to Titanic!
Seven night run to be huge a success
Maeve Tierney, Claire Henriques, Zoe Parle and Martin Brennan at the launch of Titanic by the Kilkenny Musical Society PICTURE: PAT MOORE
The seven night run of Titanic in the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny is sold out. The Kilkenny Musical Society show starts on Sunday and finishes on the following Saturday night.
The company of over 50 have been rehearsing since January to bring this epic production. The cast of 36 characters represents a who’s who of the Kilkenny stage. Michael Hayes, Ciaran Dunphy, Kevin Reade, Eoghan Fingleton, David Doyle, Sarah Brennan, Brendan Corcoran, Tony Murray, Claire Henriques are but some of the stars of the amateur stage who will feature in
this production. Add in a 12 piece band under the direction of Emer Hartnett, a fantastic set designed by John O'Donoghue and the stage is set for what is sure to be another epic production from the society.
