Assessors to visit to weigh up Kilkenny Greenway proposal

Assessors to weigh up Kilkenny’s application for funding for a new Greenway will be here on April 25 to visit the proposed site and interrogate the proposal.

Officials from Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford County Councils will make presentations on the tourism potential of the greenway "to unlock the potential of the South-East". At yesterday's April meeting of the Piltown Municipal District, senior executive officer Brian Tyrrell told members the assessors would be on site at both the Ferrybank and New Ross ends of the line.

“Hopefully, we will show what can happen off the greenway also in Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford," he said.

Mr Tyrrell reminded members that the Kilkenny project is just one of a number of greenway assessments taking place “so we will put our best foot forward on that date”.

“There has been a number of preparatory meetings taking place to make sure we have the best presentation we can have,” he said.

Cllr Tomás Breathnach asked Mr Tyrrell to convey the members’ best wishes to all involved: “I have no doubt it will be top class,” he said.

Cllr Melissa O’ Neill asked if the funding to create the project was successful, where would the funding to maintain it come from.

Mr Tyrrell said it would come back to the council, which would own it, operate it and maintain it. He said the council was trying to implement the policy of supporting greenways, and that the intention was it would benefit the communities and enterprises along the route.

Cllr O’ Neill said she understood Waterford was “having difficulty with upkeep” of its own Greenway. Cllr Ger Frisby replied Waterford was maintaining it “to a high standard”.

The 22km-long ‘Greenway’ in south Kilkenny is to connect Ferrybank and New Ross along a disused railway line. Based on similar projects elsewhere, the estimated cost will be in the region of €7- 10 million.