Standing ovation for cast of Titanic in Kilkenny

At the end of Titanic The Musical at the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny, the cast received a well deserved standing ovation.

This was entertainment at its best with superb performances backed up by a brilliant set, impeccable direction and a wonderful orchestra.

A logistical nightmare with 50 performers, it was spellbinding.

The bad news is that it's booked out until the end of the run on Saturday

The show by Kilkenny Musical Society is another huge success for what is an amateur group with a professional ethos.