Fundraiser started to replenish anti-venom stock after reptile zoo fire in Kilkenny

An online campaign has been started to raise funds to replace the country’s only supply of snake anti-venom, which was rendered unusable following a fire at the National Reptile Zoo in Gowran on Saturday.

One snake died and the anti-venom perished in the fire, which broke out in the venomous snake enclosure around 9.30am. It is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Irish hospitals do not stock anti-venom, and the zoo is the only location where it is kept. A GoFundMe campaign has now been setup for friends and supporters to fund its replacement.

The snake which died in the blaze was a cobra, while a number of other animals suffered smoke inhalation. Staff of the zoo, which has since reopened, worked with emergency services to rescue 14 other snakes from harm.

You can make a donation here.