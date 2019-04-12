Funding allocated for traffic calming measures in Kilkenny housing estates
Funding of €30,000 has been approved for traffic calming measures in a number of housing estates in Kilkenny City.
Following requests for the introduction of traffic calming measures surveys were carried out by Kilkenny County Council officials in seven residential areas in the city. Based on the findings €10,000 in funding was allocated to three estates - Bishop Birch Place, Lacken Drive and Glendine Heights.
