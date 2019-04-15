Prestigious award for Kilkenny film maker

Highly regarded Kilkenny Filmmaker Kevin Hughes’s NASA inspired short film Lift Off won a Platinum Remi award at this year’s 52nd WorldFest Houston Film Festival in the US.

Each year, The Worldfest-Houston Film Festival receives more than 4,500 global entries across

various genre categories.

Lift Off was chosen from entries in the family and children short film

category.

It tells the story of Grace aged 11, who is woken up from her dream about going to the

moon in a rocket ship by her parents and their friends arguing about mankind’s future in the sitting room below.

The Worldfest-Houston Chairman Hunter Todd congratulated Kevin.

“You have now joined the ranks of Spielberg, Coppola, Lucas, Ang Lee, the Coen Brothers, David Lynch, Randal Kleiser, John Lee Hancock and hundreds of others as WorldFest-Houston Remi Award Winners, so this is an exceptional accomplishment,” Mr Todd said.

The Worldfest-Houston Film Festival is the third Longest running Film Festival in the US. It started

in April 1968.

Transatlantic passengers heading Stateside with Aer Lingus this month, April are able to view Lift Off at 35,000 feet on their Inflight Entertainment System.



