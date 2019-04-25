Here are the candidates hoping for Kilkenny's vote in the European elections
Just one Kilkenny-based candidate on the ballot, with 22 other hopefuls
Cllr Breda Gardner is seeking a seat in Europe in May
Just one Kilkenny-based candidate will be seeking your vote in the upcoming May 2019 European Elections.
Local independent councillor Breda Gardner is running in the Ireland South region, where in total, a record 23 candidates are now confirmed for the ballot.
There are five seats in the constituency, which as well as Kilkenny covers Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Laois, Limerick, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow. They are:
Fine Gael: Deirdre Clune MEP, Seán Kelly MEP, Andrew Doyle TD (Fine Gael).
Fianna Fail: Cllr Malcolm Byrne, Billy Kelleher TD.
Sinn Fein: Liadh Ní Riadh MEP.
Labour Party: Shelia Nunan.
Independents4Change: Mick Wallace.
Green Party: Grace O' Sullivan, Senator.
Solidarity/People Before Profit: Adrienne Wallace.
Direct Democracy Ireland: Jan Van de Ven.
Identity Ireland: Peter O' Loughlin.
Independent/Irexit Freedom to Prosper): Dolores Cahill.
Independent: Cllr Breda Gardner, Diarmuid O’Flynn, Liam Minehan, Walter Ryan Purcell, Theresa Heaney, Paddy Fitzgerald, Maurice Sexton, Alan Brennan, Coleen Worthington, Peter Madden.
Should any of the sitting TDs be elected to the European Parliament, there will have to be a Dáil by-election within six months to fill their seats.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on