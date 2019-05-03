Kilkenny couple's plan to carry out sustainable refurbishment of beautiful landmark building

A Kilkenny couple plan to carry out sustainable refurbishment,

repairs, sympathetic internal and external alterations to a alandmark Kilkenny home.

Linda Nolan and James O'Brien have applied to Kilkenny County Council to carry out the works on bonnettstown Hall, just outside the city. The work on the historic dwelling will include repair of historic windows, shutters, roof, services, finishes

and entire basement area, removal of old low grade extension element to west, upgrading of existing effluent treatment system on site and all associated works.

Bonnettstown Hall is listed as a protected structure in the County Kilkenny Development Plan: Reference No. C323, NIAH Reference Number: 12401909



