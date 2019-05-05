182 motorists pass roadside breath test in Kilkenny City

Gardai in Kilkenny carried out a high profile operation in the city centre last night.Approximately twenty gardai were involved in carrying out a number of checkpoints at St Francis Bridge, one of the main arteries into the city.

182 motorists were stopped and tested for alcohol and all passed the test.

A further three motorists were tested for drug driving and all passed.

"This was a very successful operation. It was one of the busiest nights of the year in Kilkenny. Between 9.30pm and 10.30pm we stopped and tested 182 drivers for alcohol and all were within the legal limit," a garda spokesperson said.