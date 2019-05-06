Kilkenny loses a great actor and former town clerk of the city

The most talented actor of his generation in Kilkenny and the man who played a leading role in creating the Watergate Theatre over 25 years ago has passed away.

Donal O'Brien was the Town Clerk of the city for many years and was an excellent administrator but it is as an actor that he will be best and most fondly remembered.

Annually he played the Dame in the panto in the Watergate and gave many incredible performances on the stage. His last great role was playing the lead in Da by Hugh Leonard back in 2014, again he as flawless.

His last acting engagement was in The Set in the radio play, War Of The Worlds last year with his great friend, Gerry Cody at the helm. When he took to the stage he was transformed and he was just magic to watch. A natural, he had impeccable timing and he had a fantastic sense of humour and had lunch every day in the Club House Hotel on Patrick Street.

He passed away on Saturday evening in St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin after a short illness.

He was predeceased his wife Mary many years ago and is survived by his children: Deirdre, Barry, Donal Jnr, Muireann and Kathryn; brothers Liam, Deaglán, Tadhg and Finbarr, sisters Réidín and Gráinne, sons-in-law Brian and John, grandchildren Lilly, Anna and Oisín, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home tomorrow (Tuesday) from 4.30pm with Funeral Prayers at 6pm followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.