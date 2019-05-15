Garda appeal following assault in Kilkenny City

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses following an assault in the city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 2.30am in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí on patrol in the area observed a male with a facial injury. The injured party alleged that he had been assaulted by two males.

He was brought to St Luke's Hospital where he was treated for facial injuries that required a number of stitches.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.