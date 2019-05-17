Into the Woods for a day of team building with Michael Fennelly

When it comes to companies the leaders of a team play a vital role in creating a vision, implementing structure and roles, finding the right people for the right tasks, building a culture and setting values and principles. Sounds scary right? Well do not worry because Michael Fennelly is coming to the rescue. The ex-senior Kilkenny hurler is teaching groups how to put these dynamics to play and use the intuition of their team.

I caught up with Michael at a team building day out in Castlecomer Discovery Park where he was leading a troop of 15 team players from a variety of businesses across Kilkenny. Michael says “Castlecomer Discovery Park is Kilkenny's hidden gem and an asset that is underutilised. The park has amazing facilities and a high range of activities that would compete with any parks not only in Ireland but across the globe.” Fennelly is hoping to entice companies to invest in their staff and develop their leadership skills and make their teams more efficient and effective. The programs that he will offer to companies will be tailor made to meet their needs.

Michael Fennelly has been working with a number of companies over the last few years from key note talks to full day workshops. His lecturing experience has thought him valuable insights into presenting and making sure the message lands with the audience. Michael has completed various courses over the past few years in leadership and now finds himself in the middle of a PHD in the same area. He says he is “passionate about improving people and bringing teams to the next level.” For more information on leadership programs with Michael Fennelly at Castlecomer Discovery Park please contact www.discoverypark.ie

Hero of the week

This week’s hero of the week is Mary Butler, Kilkenny Arts Officer. She has done so much for arts in Kilkenny especially with her continuous work with KCAT. Check out Kilkenny Arts Office latest exhibition The Secret of my Success running from 11th May to 8th June in the Kilkenny Arts Office Gallery, Dean Street. Opening hours Thursday – Saturdays 10.30am – 17.30pm. This exhibitions brings together works by artists Francis Casey, Jan McCullough and Rory Mullen.

Legan Castle Farmhouse – a Hidden Gem

Last Saturday we had a glorious summer evening in Kilkenny’s newest hidden gem - Legan Castle Farmhouse. Caroline Sweeney invited us for a supper club and we were not disappointed. Truly the hostess with the mostess, Caroline runs a beautiful Irish farmhouse with fancy glamping facilities. After taking in the breath taking views and the wonders of glamping, we helped ourselves to the gastronomic masterpiece of a ‘Grazing Table’.

From June, Legan Castle Farmhouse will be taking orders for Grazing Boxes, available in 3 sizes, suitable for 2 to 15 ‘Grazers’. Caroline will also be available to cater for events with bespoke, gourmet Grazing Tables at your home or venue. Using locally sourced, cured meats and cheeses; all mini desserts are homemade; from the dried rose petals from the garden at Legan Castle Farmhouse, dried lemon slices to garnish lemon tartlets, passion fruit curd for mini pavlovas, candied nuts, everything is made lovingly by Caroline. www.legancsatle.ie

Fake it, till you make it!

The sun is out and we all want to glow or at least fake it! Two things I have learnt over the years of self-tanning is that it’s essential to get the right tan for your skin tone. The second is that my family can’t abide the smell of fake tan so I was delighted when I found the perfect blend for me. It’s Bellamianta, or as I like to call it an Instagram filter for my skin. It develops in 2 to 6 hours depending on how dark you want to go and it’s quite odourless. Stocked in Goods of Kilkenny, they have a 3 piece gift set for only €28 with the essential velvet mitt.

Trust your gut instinct

Is the gut really the second brain of the stomach? I attended a talk recently by Roisin Cahill, a Kilkenny pharmacist as I wanted to find out more about our ‘gut feelings’ as well the new health trend of maintaining a healthy gut. Rosin set up Roco Healthcare with her father Pat Cahill and her talks are really insightful. She says our food needs to be diverse like the ancient tribes. We need to get enough pro-biotics and pre-biotics and to start absorbing our fibre properly. She also believes processed foods and even hand sanitizers are reducing the pro-biotics in our guts. As a result my gut instinct is telling me to give her products a go! For more information visit www.rocahealthcare.com