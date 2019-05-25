Kilkenny court: Bail refused for 21-year-old accused of attempted burglary
Male (21) charged with attempted burglary in Irishtown refused bail
Kilkenny Court House
A 21-year-old male charged in connection with an attempted burglary and criminal damage at two premises in Kilkenny City has been refused bail.
The alleged incidents took place at Irishtown in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The male, who has an address in Kilkenny City was remanded in custody to appear again at Kilkenny District Court in connection with the alleged incidents.
