Kilkenny candidate in European Parliament election receives very respectable vote

Kilkenny candidate for the European Parliamant elections, Breda Gardner with Jan Van De Ven and Mick Wallace at a meeting in Kilkenny recently organised by the IFA PHOTO: Michael Brophy

Kilkenny candidate in the European Parliament elections, Breda Gardner polled a very respectable 9,306 first preferences in the Ireland South constituency with were eight other canddiates behind her after the first count.