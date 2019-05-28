Kilkenny candidate in European Parliament election receives very respectable vote
Kilkenny candidate for the European Parliamant elections, Breda Gardner with Jan Van De Ven and Mick Wallace at a meeting in Kilkenny recently organised by the IFA PHOTO: Michael Brophy
Kilkenny candidate in the European Parliament elections, Breda Gardner polled a very respectable 9,306 first preferences in the Ireland South constituency with were eight other canddiates behind her after the first count.
