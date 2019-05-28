Public information evening on Kilkenny library plans for Mayfair building

Kilkenny County Council will host a public information evening in relation to the proposed redevelopment of the Mayfair Building in the Abbey Quarter (former Smithwicks Brewery site) as the new Kilkenny City Library.

It will take place next Thursday, May 30 from 4pm to 8pm at the Maltings Building, Tilbury Place, Kilkenny.

Details of the proposed development will be on display and representatives of the council will be available to answer queries in relation to the proposed development.

Plans and particulars of the proposed development are currently on public display until Wednesday, June 12, at the following Kilkenny County Council offices:

Planning Dept., Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John St., Kilkenny City from 9am to 1pm & 2pm to 4pm Monday to Friday.

Carnegie Library, Johns Quay, Kilkenny from 10am to 8pm Tuesdays, 10am to 5pm Wednesday to Friday, and 10am to 1:30pm Saturdays (excluding Bank Holiday weekends).

Details of the proposed development can also be viewed at https://consult.kilkenny.ie/ and www.kilkennycoco.ie

.Submissions or observations with respect to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the development will be carried out, may be made online at https://consult.kilkenny.ie/, in writing to the Planning Section, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny or sent to the following e-mail address MayfairLibrary@kilkennycoco.ie . The latest time and date for receipt of submissions on the development is 5.00pm on Wednesday 26th June, 2019.