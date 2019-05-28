Jenkinstown House - restored by songwriter Jimmy MacCarthy - is on the market for €750,000

Jenkinstown House - lovingly restored by world renowned singer songwriter Jimmy MacCarthy - is now on the market.

At an asking price of €750,000, this historic structure is sure to attract a lot of attention.

Situated next to the scenic Jenkinstown Park, MacCarthy brought the house back to its former glory with stunning attention to detail.

The property also includes a 106-seat auditorium, where MacCarthy, with such classics as ‘Ride On’ entertained many guests over the years.

Built in the 1820’s, Thomas Moore wrote his song ‘The Last Rose of Summer’ at Jenkinstown House. There is a Garden of Remembrance in his honour on the site.

The accommodation within the house is laid out over three unique floors - the Neo Gothic Floor (garden level), the Regency Floor (ground floor) and the Georgian Floor (first floor.

Luxurious internal features of the house include Irish oak wood features, David Skinner wallpaper and Kilkenny tombstone fireplaces.

