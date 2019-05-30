St Kieran's College Kilkenny announce plans for this year's reunion

This week saw the launch of the annual St Kieran’s College Alumni Reunion. Due to take place on Friday June 21, the day’s Golf and evening meal are always well supported as many old friends gather to recall time spent in the College.

Final arrangements are now in place for the Golf competition which will take place in Gowran Park at 2pm.

Following on that evening is the Gala Banquet at 7.30pm, to be held this year in the old College Ref. in the heart of St Kieran’s. This reunion, each year, is open to all years and many groups assemble their own tables of friends. Special mention must be made of those years for whom this is a special reunion, the classes of ’69, ’79, ’89, ’99 and 2004. As always this event is being arranged by the St Kieran’s College Alumni Association whose aim is to help Kieran’s men to connect with each other and to reconnect with the College.

Welcoming the launch of this year’s event College President, Rev Dr Dermot Ryan, said that “this night is always a wonderful celebration as we welcome back to the College those who shaped its traditions, populated its stories, and whose faces now adorn our walls. These men set that high bar to which our students today now respond. It is great that we get to come together to deepen old friendships – with each other and with the College”.

Marquee event

Looking forward to this year’s event Adrian Finan, Principal of St Kieran’s College noted “This weekend is always a wonderful occasion when generations of past pupils, men who love the Black and White of St Kieran’s, are welcomed back to their home. It is the marquee event of our ever-growing Alumni Association and it is now a highlight of the annual calendar. We celebrate it with the men who gave to us the St Kieran’s we have today”.

To book seats at the Gala Dinner on the evening of Friday, June 21 (€25), or to book at place at the Golf Challenge in Gowran Golf Club again on June 21 (€25) please contact Tina at 056-7721086 (Ext 100).

Further information on the St Kieran’s College Alumni, and bookings, are available on the College site www.stkieranscollege.ie