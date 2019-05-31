Kilkenny business Mechanical Modular Solutions wins National Export Award

Mechanical Modular Solutions in Castlecomer has won the ‘Best Export Business’ title at this year’s National Enterprise Awards, organised by the Local Enterprise Offices to celebrate Ireland’s best small businesses.

Set up by Michael McGuire in 2017, Mechanical Modular Solutions (MMS) designs and manufactures pre-engineered and pre-fabricated modular solutions for large-scale projects such as data centres, retail outlets and office developments. Backed by Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny, the company has offices in Manchester and the Netherlands with plans to expand into Switzerland.

Pat Breen T.D., Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, made the announcement in front of 230 guests in the Mansion House in Dublin.

Congratulating the Kilkenny winners, Fiona Deegan, Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny said: “Operating from their state of art facility in Castlecomer and with in-house expertise; MMS design, manufacture, integrate and deliver pre-engineering and prefabricated modular solutions for large scale construction projects including data centres, educational facilities, retail and office developments. With ambitious plans to grow internationally, MMS are very deserving winners of this year’s Best Export Business award.”