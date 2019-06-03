Kilkenny and Proud with Siobhan Donohoe

Summer season kicks off at Matt the Millers

When Matt the Millers Bar and Restaurant throw a party they really roll out the red carpet. The annual hospitality night is now a firm tradition among those who work in the tourism and hospitality sectors in Kilkenny and it’s the party that officially kicks off the summer tourist season.

A full house of guests were greeted by the landlord Brendan Treacy and his team for a night of food, fun and drinks with the essential catch ups before the busy season ahead.

Brendan Treacy of Matt the Millers welcomed B&B, Guesthouse operators and colleagues in the tourism sector last Wednesday night for the annual start of the summer bash. Brendan thanked everyone for the trade they send his way every year and as tradition all the ladies in the house received a goodie bag full of miniature Ballykeefe Distillery products and chocolates!

One guest said, “it’s the little things that makes the difference at this hospitality night every year, Brendan puts on a great spread for us and we all look forward to it for our annual get together. Plus our guests are pleased when we recommend Matt the Millers for great Irish grub and Irish traditional music.”

Matt the Millers Bar & Restaurant is open daily for food with Irish traditional ballad and folk music playing from 6pm to 9pm. www.mattthemillers.com

Hero of the week

We celebrate two hero’s this week as two show jumpers from Kilkenny were part of the victorious Irish Show Jumping team who won not one but two Nations Cups back to back in Europe last week. Susan Fitzpatrick and Ger O’Neill both from Kilkenny won the Nation’s Cup just seven days apart with the first victory in Norway and the second in Denmark following a gripping jump off. Thank you for putting Kilkenny on the map lads. Yehaw!

Aaron Molloy Memorial Day Soccer Tournament

Six teams, three games and lots of supporters togged out for Aaron Molloy’s Memorial Day Soccer Tournament last Saturday in the Fairgreen. The tournament was organized by Freebooters and supported by our two other city football clubs Ormonde Villa and Evergreen. Dean Celtic also played on the day as Aaron’s friends came from that club to show their support.

Paul Molloy – Aaron’s dad who also take part wanted to say “Tom Teac has helped us since Aaron’s passing and the second we heard about this memorial tournament organised by Michael O’Shaughnessy, Tony Scanlon and Paul Phelan, we said without hesitation all the money has to go to Teac Tom.”

Fran Grincell, a Freebooter Club Member from the side-line told me “everybody acknowledges the need to find a solution to their problems, but it’s only by coming together that we’ll find those solution.”

Teac Tom’s Around the Clock Charity Cycle will take part this Friday 31st May and Saturday 1st June at 4pm in The Town Hall www.thethomashayestrust.com

Lyrath’s BBQs at The Pavilion

Lyrath launched their Summer BBQs at The Pavilion last Thursday. The Pavilion is an outdoor vaulted tented roof area, decked with bespoke wooden tables, fire-pits, an open kitchen, a converter container bar filled with live music.

The food was cooked on the bespoke grill and clay wood burning oven. There was an array of food from beer can chicken, Angus beef burger, chick pea burgers, veggie options, jacket potatoes and a salad bar. My favourite was the charcoal flour bun burgers!

Located close to the original Walled Garden adjacent to the hotel, this purpose built all-weather structure was designed and built to complement its woodland setting. It is available for summer private corporate events and small weddings. Open BBQ’s throughout the summer are also coming, for more information visit www.Lyrath.com

Network Ireland Kilkenny is on a winning streak

Congratulations to the ladies of the Network Ireland Kilkenny branch as six of their members received awards recently from Network Ireland. The four finalists are Michelle Treacy, Michelle Treacy Millinery, Dominika Stoppa Coaching and Training, Anne-Marie Hallinan, Butler House and Civic Trust and Angela Hayes of Teac Tom. Also highly commended was Valerie O’Sullivan, The Smithwick’s Experience and Anne Healy, Biddy’s Good Luck Horse Shoes.

Current President of the Kilkenny Network, Ruth Callanan, Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan Solicitors said that new members are welcome all the time and their next big event “All about Sales” is on 17thJune in Hoban Hotel at 6pm with guest speaker Anne Conlon, President of the Mayo Network. For more information visit www.networkirelandkilkenny.com