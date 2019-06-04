Naturally - It's Gilbert O'Sullivan in the Watergate Kilkenny

Gilbert O’Sullivan has announced that he will return to Ireland this September. As creative now as he has ever been across an outstanding career, the past few years have seen Gilbert O’Sullivan showcase many sides of his musical personality. Be it live shows with his band, full orchestral performances in the UK and Ireland or exploring Latin music on 2015’s Latin Ala G! album, the iconic songwriter has continued to look to the future while his famous back catalogue has, as ever, won him the respect and adoration of fellow musicians and audiences all over the world.

Today Gilbert announced that he will play a date at the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny on September 1. Tickets for this date go on sale this Friday at 9am. Gilbert will also play Cork Opera House on 3rd September and the National Concert Hall Dublin on 7th & 8th September.

Gilbert’s latest formidable self-titled album was released last August and reached Top 20 in the UK Charts, receiving critical-acclaim worldwide, and to celebrate this release Gilbert will be performing a series of rare solo concerts that will see him present new songs alongside all his classics such as ‘Alone Again (Naturally)’, ‘Nothing Rhymed’ and ‘Clair’ in an intimate, acoustic setting.

Tickets go on sale Friday and will be available from www.watergatetheatre.com