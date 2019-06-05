Kilkenny murder investigation: Family of Marie Tierney confident new leads will come

The family of murdered Marie Tierney are confident that her killer will be brought to justice and that their beloved sister will finally be able to rest in peace, some 34 years after her violent death.

“We have been liaising with the gardaí since October 2017 and they have been keeping us informed and appraised throughout the investigation through a family liaison officer,” said Marie’s brother John.

“New witnesses have come forward and there are resources available to the gardaí now that did not exist when Marie was murdered.

“As a family we are confident that Marie’s murderer will finally be brought to justice over the coming months.”

Marie Tierney was reported missing by her husband Jim Tierney on October 22, 1984. He told gardaí that she left her home at Clinstown, Jenkinstown at approximately 10.30pm on October 21, 1984 in the family car, a Renault 18. The car was located at Newpark Fen the following day.

On December 21, 1984 her body was located in a ditch by a male out walking on the Bleach Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny City. She had been violently strangled.

As part of the cold case investigation the remains of the murdered mother-of-two were exhumed last October and a postmortem took place.

Her siblings John and Breda along with their partners and children attended a prayer service at Marie’s grave when her remains were reinterred.

“It was a very traumatic day for the family,” said Breda. “We travelled down and went to the graveyard in Conahy and met with Marie’s daughter, Louise. I found that to be very comforting, I have always adored Louise.

“That evening when I saw Marie’s body being reinterred I got some peace,” she said. “I hope that her murderer will be brought to justice.

Marie’s family are confident that a breakthrough is imminent and are making a heartfelt appeal to anyone who has not yet come forward to do so.

“If anyone out there has any bit of information it is not too late,” said John. “There are only two of us left out of Marie’s siblings. We have had a sentence hanging over us for almost 35 years and her murderer is still free. We need closure now, not only for us but for Marie’s children and her grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

“The pain and hurt that we have suffered for almost 35 years knowing Marie’s killer is out there is unbearable,” he added.

“This has been passed onto the next generation and they are being forced to try and carry this never ending pain. That pain will never die until justice is done and then Marie can finally be at peace.”

Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station told the Kilkenny People that the investigation is making excellent progress and has gathered momentum in recent weeks “a number of important witnesses have come forward with new and very significant information for which the investigation team and Marie’s family are very grateful. We know however that there are other people with information who have yet to come forward.”

Supt Hughes stated that additional resources had been allocated to the investigation which was also receiving assistance from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“The net is closing on the person responsible for Marie’s death and it is time for everyone to do the right thing” the Supt said adding that he is available to speak in confidence with anyone, at any time.

So far over 500 lines of investigative enquiry have been opened and over 200 witness statements have been recorded.