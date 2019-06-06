Attempted burglary at premises on John Street

A would be burglar was stopped in his tracks when a vigilant woman observed him trying to gain entry to a premises in John Street.

The female was upstairs on the property when she heard a noise outside. She looked through an upstairs window and saw a male in dark clothing trying to gain access through a downstairs window.

She raised the alarm and he fled the scene. The incident occurred on John Street at approximately 3.10am

Gardaí are investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on (056) 7775000.