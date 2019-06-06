Dreamguns woo Kilkenny with skit on 'Jaws'

Langton’s Ballroom on john Street was full to the brim to watch Dreamgun’s Film Reads comedic adaptation of Jaws on Saturday.

Having gathered a cult following in Dublin and received much acclaim for their performances in both Dublin and Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival’s, their Cat Laugh’s performance was nothing short of hysterical.

Stephen Colfer

Taking the stage were the founding members of the show’s production company Dreamgun, including Kilkenny native Stephen Colfer.

Joining them was an impressive array of comedians including Dara Ó Briain, Alison Spittle and former Game Of Throne’s star Jack Gleason.

The premise of the performance was that writers re-worked the scripts of Hollywood’s most loved films, spawning a new, comedic outlook on some of our most well-known and most memorable stories.

Narrated with sarcastic commentary, it allowed the audience a fresh look on the first ever blockbuster film, Jaws.

Every 20 seconds the ballroom erupted with laughter thanks to the off-the-cuff comments from the participating comics providing the audience with what many feel is a more authentic form of comedy.

The pièce de résistance of the gig was undoubtedly Dara Ó Briain’s sporadic appearances as the great-white shark, Jaws himself.

He gave a man-eating, terrifying fish a camp character voice, ending the performance with a monologue mimicking the close of Stand By Me.

What was clear during the show, was that the performers enjoyed it as much as the audience, offering a more relaxed and genuine comedic production, unlike anything the Cat Laugh’s Comedy Festival has seen before.

Film Reads will be taking their show back to this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival and you can listen to all of their performances on their Sound Cloud page.