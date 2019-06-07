The late Donal O'Brien remembered at Kilkenny Musical Society AGM

Kilkenny Musical Society rounded off another hugely successful season with their annual general meeting held in Bollard's Bar. It began with a minute's silence b for founding member and president of the musical society Dónal O Brien who recently passed away.

The outgoing committee were thanked for their hard work and commitment over the past year which had led to a hugely successful sold-out run of Titanic, The Musical in the Watergate Theatre in April. A special mention was given to Seamus Reade who stepped off the committee this year having given more that two decades of service. KMS wish him the best of luck in his nomination for the Mary Kelly award at AIMs (Association of Musical Societys) awards in Killarney this month.

The newly elected committee for the 2019/2020 season are Chairperson: Sarah Brennan, Vice Chairperson: Amy Mulholland, Treasurer: Anita Cullen, Secretary: Laura McCarthy, Officers: Bill Molloy, Maeve Tierney, David Doyle, Marian Gaffney and Sinéad Butler. KMS honorary member Billy Holmes was elected President. Progress has already begun on our 2020 production with an announcement expected in early Autumn.

Following a motion presented to the new committee an EGM has been called for Monday July 1 at 8pm in Bollards Bar to discuss a motion put forward to amend the constitution in relation to the number of officers permitted on the current committee. All society members are encouraged to attend.