Kilkenny company employing 200 people going from strength to strength

Back in 2009, Total Highway Maintenance was established to address the employment needs for the local community of Threecastles, a few miles outside the city.

Since then the company has enjoyed continued growth employing more than 200 employees working for various local authorities, government bodies and private companies.

Founder Damien Lennon also established two growth areas within the company, the civil and traffic management divisions which operate the length and breadth of Ireland.

The civil and building division specialise in all civil/building works from road construction, residential and commercial construction, fibre installation, railway construction, ducting, concreting, waterproofing, embankments and culverts.

Expansion

To support the expansion experienced by both companies they have opened offices in Laois, Wexford and Dublin.

Such is the success of the companies, that they have expanded and opened offices in Nottingham, London and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where the company has secured a number of projects.

Damien Lennon is a great supporter of local clubs.

Success

Local councilor Michael McCarthy congratulated Damien on his huge success and said that he is inspirational.

“He has contributed handsomely to Threecastles, Freshford and North Kilkenny area,” Cllr McCarthy said.

“His two companies which employ over 200 people between them are testament to what can be done if you put your mind to it,” Cllr McCarthy said.

The traffic management division specialises in traffic management design for both urban and rural works, supply and installation of management personal, VMS board, for different aspects of works carried out on our busy roads networks.

Projects

Current projects that the civil division are undertaking are The National Children’s Hospital enabling works; M11 Enniscorthy civil works; M7 Naas/Newbridge bypass upgrade civil works; Portlaoise Southern circular road extension; Thomastown culvert rehabilitation scheme and the Rower traffic management scheme; maintenance of Iarnrod Eireann stations nationwide and ensuring the network retains its high standards for passenger safety and client satisfaction.

Total Highway Safety also has a sister company, Kilaree Lighting Services Limited, the principle contractors for public lighting, traffic solutions and new lighting installation works for Waterford, Laois, Offaly, Wexford and Dublin city.

Kilaree lighting services (KLS) are also committed to continuous growth with local employment providing quality electrical apprenticeships having granted apprenticeships locally in conjunction with SOLAS.

KLS were the outright winners of the public sector magazine awards recognizing excellence for design installation and maintenance.