Kilkenny gardaí investigate €10,000 worth of damage to community playground

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating extensive damage caused to the community playground at the Fr McGrath Centre in the Butts area of the city.

The incident happened between 6pm on Saturday and midnight on Sunday.

"This took a period of time and we are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact us," a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with information can contact Kilkenny gardaí to (056) 7775000.