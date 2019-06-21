Kilkenny's Medieval Mile footpath works suspended for summer

Medieval Mile footpath refurbishment works are now suspended for the summer months.

The project got under way in March, and the council says it will recommence in mid-September. The works are taking place from the courthouse to Irishtown, and secondly, from Rothe House to Irishtown.

Meanwhile, enhancement works at Upper Patrick Street are now complete, and additional works will be proposed for the area later this year.

Additionally, works associated with the introduction of the new Kilkenny City bus service, to the value of €250,000, are well under way. They will continue throughout the summer and into the autumn. Bus stops have been completed on the Carlow Road, Johnswell Road, Beechlawns, Pennyfeather Way, O' Loughlin Road, Freshford Road and at John's Church.

The service is expected to commence in November/December.