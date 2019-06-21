Breaking: Ciclovia Kilkenny and street velodrome cancelled

Organisers of the Ciclovia Kilkenny and Street Velodrome planned for this weekend have taken the decision to cancel the event due to adverse weather forecasts.

They issued a notice this afternoon after observing the latest updates from four different weather forecast sources.

"The decision has not been taken lightly but we feel it would not be the spectacle that we had planned. We have also taken this decision in the best interests of comfort, safety and welfare of all involved. It is hugely disappointing as we have put a lot of resources into planning Ciclovia but with the latest information to hand, at this stage, we feel it is the best decision to cancel the event. At the moment we do not envisage rescheduling," reads the notice.

"We would like to highlight that our Schools Cycle on Monday (open to all schools) will take place at the Parade at 12 noon. On Wednesday our Castle to Castle 40k cycle and Family 10k cycle will go ahead as planned. Finally, on Friday the Bike Buffet will take place. Booking for Castle to Castle, Family 10k and Bike Buffet is available on Eventbrite.ie. Click on http://krsp.eventbrite.ie.