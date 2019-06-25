Elderly gentleman brutally assaulted in unprovoked assault at Wetlands Halting Site

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an unprovoked assault on an elderly gentleman at the Wetlands Halting Site on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened on Saturday at 3.40pm when the gentleman, who is not from the locality, took a wrong turn.

He stopped at the halting site to ask for directions and during the course of asking for directions the assailant leant into the window and punched his victim in the face, knocking off his glasses.

The victim sustained cuts and bruising to his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.