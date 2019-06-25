AKA festival set to wow!

The Alternative Kilkenny Arts Festival (AKA) commences from the 8th of August and will last for 10 spectacular days of fun-filled events. With over seventy entries and more than one hundred artists it promises to be a very special festival.



Now in its fifth year, the AKA supports artists by listing their act in a programme featuring works from artists all over the city and county. They also wish to maintain their free model by keeping programme participation free of charge and taking 0% commission on sales.



However, to do this they need the public’s help. To donate and support the festival use the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/alternative-kilkenny-arts-festival-2019

The 2019 programme will be launched in Sullivans Brewery, John Street, on July 4th at 7.30pm. Come along, enjoy a nibble, a glass wine and help us celebrate the beginning of another

community focused festival. #aka19

Facebook: AlternativeKilkennyArts

Twitter: @AkaKilkenny

Instagram: @aka_kilkenny

YouTube: Alternative Kilkenny Arts