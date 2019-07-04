Silver jubilee of Ballyfoyle Show in Kilkenny was pure gold

The largest and most successful Ballyfoyle Agricultural Show ever was held on Sunday.

Entries in all classes were up and this year, there were three extra arenas to cater for all the show horses and the showjumping entrants.

Huge crowds attended despite the Leinster final in Croke Park featuring Kilkenny.

Read also: Joe and Lily celebrate 65 years of wedding bliss at Ballyfoyle Show



Show secretary, Anne McGrath said she and the committee had been overwhelmed by the generous comments from people who competed at the show.

“It exceeded all our expectations and the feedback has been fantastic,” Anne said.

She was delighted with presence of the president of the Irish Shows Society, Jim Harrison who was hugely impressed by the organisation of the show.

The show was held on the lands of John and William Harper, the Costigan family and the McCormack family and Anne McGrath thanked them all for their kindness.

Trade stands, horticulture, arts and crafts, Macra and vintage machinery were to the fore and the dog show was a huge success.

This event is run for the benefit of local charities, especially the Carlow-Kilkenny Homecare Team.

All the help on the day and in the lead up to it, is completely voluntary. This show is an institution for the local community and in this day and age of rural decline, this element cannot be forgotten. Every penny raised goes to local charities.

Ballyfoyle show won the Horse Show of the Year in 2014 and the Pony Show of the Year 2015 and who knows they could win again this year.

The success is a testament to the work of show chairperson Ann Callinan; secretary, Anne McGrath and the hard working committee, made up of young and old.