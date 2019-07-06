Nothing like a good barbeque in Mount Carmel!
Patsy Dunne, Catherine Byrne, Mary Byrne, Ann Strappe and Marion Kennedy
The Sun shone brightly for residents, family, staff and friends of Mount Carmel Supported Care Home in
Callan on Saturday for their first ever open day for. The main attraction of the day was a barbeque for which
over 100 people showed up. The open day was a way to bring residents their families, staff and
friends of Mount Carmel together.
Paul Roche supplied the food for the barbeque and Keoghs Bakery supplied some of the goodies with baked cakes etc.
Matt Doran (Chairperson) welcomed everyone to the barbeque, which was the first time that Mount
Carmel had an open day/barbeque bringing residents, family, staff and friends together. Doran
commented that the barbeque was a way of thanking everyone for their ongoing support of Mount
Carmel but also an opportunity to catch up with resident’s families and friends.
Entertainment was supplied by local musicians: Mary O'Sullivan-Hennessy, Ollie Power and our other guest
musicians. Also face painting was carried out by Gillian Campden on the day.
Mount Carmel Supported Care Home opened in 1985 and offers its services to low dependency
residents over 65 years.
It provides long-term and respite care for residents who are mainly capable of living independently and
who require minimal assistance in a home-from-home environment.
It promotes independent living in a safe and comfortable environment for the older people of the parish
and surrounding parishes and is established as an integral part in the provision of a comprehensive
service to the elderly in the community. The total capacity is for 20 residents. There are 20 single
bedrooms.
There is also independent living accommodation on the grounds of Mount Carmel and the occupants
can avail of meals in the Centre and a day service is provided every Thursday.
There are garden areas with seating available for residents to sit and relax outside.
The home is located on the main street of Callan in a quiet area within walking distance of all local shops
and amenities.
It is funded by a grant from the HSE, resident’s fees, fundraising and some staff provided by a DSPand
TUS Community Employment Scheme.
