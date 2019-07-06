Nothing like a good barbeque in Mount Carmel!

The Sun shone brightly for residents, family, staff and friends of Mount Carmel Supported Care Home in

Callan on Saturday for their first ever open day for. The main attraction of the day was a barbeque for which

over 100 people showed up. The open day was a way to bring residents their families, staff and

friends of Mount Carmel together.

Paul Roche supplied the food for the barbeque and Keoghs Bakery supplied some of the goodies with baked cakes etc.



Matt Doran (Chairperson) welcomed everyone to the barbeque, which was the first time that Mount

Carmel had an open day/barbeque bringing residents, family, staff and friends together. Doran

commented that the barbeque was a way of thanking everyone for their ongoing support of Mount

Carmel but also an opportunity to catch up with resident’s families and friends.

Entertainment was supplied by local musicians: Mary O'Sullivan-Hennessy, Ollie Power and our other guest

musicians. Also face painting was carried out by Gillian Campden on the day.

Mount Carmel Supported Care Home opened in 1985 and offers its services to low dependency

residents over 65 years.

It provides long-term and respite care for residents who are mainly capable of living independently and

who require minimal assistance in a home-from-home environment.

It promotes independent living in a safe and comfortable environment for the older people of the parish

and surrounding parishes and is established as an integral part in the provision of a comprehensive

service to the elderly in the community. The total capacity is for 20 residents. There are 20 single

bedrooms.

There is also independent living accommodation on the grounds of Mount Carmel and the occupants

can avail of meals in the Centre and a day service is provided every Thursday.

There are garden areas with seating available for residents to sit and relax outside.

The home is located on the main street of Callan in a quiet area within walking distance of all local shops

and amenities.



It is funded by a grant from the HSE, resident’s fees, fundraising and some staff provided by a DSPand

TUS Community Employment Scheme.