McGuinness seeks to solve parking woes around Nowlan Park in Kilkenny

A solution to the parking problems caused by match day traffic at Nowlan Park needs to be found as a matter of urgency, according to one local councillor.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness, who has raised the issue previously, is bringing a Notice of Motion at next week's meeting of Kilkenny County Council with a proposal to explore the use of council land to facilitate vehicles and relieve some of the problems faced by local residents. The motion reads:

"That Kilkenny County Council would investigate the possibility of using some of the land they own adjacent to McDonalds on the Hebron Road, or an alternative site in the area, to provide much needed parking on match days in order to prevent indiscriminate parking in the local area.

"That they would liaise with the GAA and relevant agencies to provide safe pedestrian access to such parking and that they would set about forming a committee consisting of local residents, representatives from the GAA, O'Loughlins Club, the Gardai, businesses in the Hebron Industrial Estate and Kilkenny County Council, to over see the provision of a permanent solution to the ongoing issues of traffic management and indiscriminate parking in the vicinity of Nowlan Park and its surrounding areas."