Kilkenny chef Anne Neary's dogs are missing
Popular local chef and author Anne Neary is seeking two locate her two dogs who have gone missing from their home.
Lucy, a golden retriever, and Mr Darcy, a terrier, were last seen yesterday evening in the Ryeland area, which is near Cuffesgrange. Both pets are microchipped.
Anyone who may have seen the dogs can get in touch with Anne through social media.
