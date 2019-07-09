Seven arrested in garda operation in Kilkenny

A total of seven people were arrested today as part of a garda operation targeting criminal activity in the city and county.

Three people were arrested as part of an early-morning raid by gardaí at the Wetlands Halting Site in Kilkenny City shortly after 7am.

Up to 30 gardaí were involved in the operation, which commenced shortly. Six warrants were executed during the raid at the Wetlands.

Uniformed gardaí and plainclothes detectives raided the Wetlands Halting Site, to the west of the city, as part of ongoing investigations into criminal activity. Two people were arrested on suspicion of trespassing and were being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station while the third person was arrested following the execution of a warrant.

Further searches and arrested took place throughout the day in other locations across the city and county.

Four more people were arrested during the day in connection with a number of offences including assault causing harm, theft and trespass.