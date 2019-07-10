Journalist and communications expert shares her story at Butler House

Acclaimed journalist and communications expert, Miriam Donohoe will be a guest speaker at a special Network Ireland Kilkenny event at Butler House & Garden.

Kilkenny native Ms Donohoe will be telling Network Ireland Kilkenny all about her life from how to balance personal and business and everything in between at the social event which will take place on July 23 at 6pm.

An experienced communications professional, Miriam has worked in the Irish media for over 35 years. As a journalist she worked for all of the Irish daily newspaper titles, including the Irish Times where she held several senior positions including Asia Correspondent, Political Reporter, News Editor and Features Editor. Whilst Asia Correspondent based in Beijing she covered the war against terrorism in Pakistan and Afghanistan after the September 11 attacks and was the first Irish journalist to report from North Korea.

After leaving journalism in 2008 Miriam established a successful PR company, MD Media, with an office in Kilkenny and clients in the South East and Dublin. They included Failte Ireland, Kilkenny Tourism, the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland, Savour Kilkenny Food Festival and An Gaisce Awards.

In 2016 she took time out to spend eight months volunteering as a communications consultant for Hospice Africa Uganda in Kampala, an experience which changed her life. On her return to Ireland she was appointed PR & Corporate Communications Manager with the National Lottery. In April of this year she followed her heart and moved to the Irish humanitarian aid agency, GOAL, as Senior Communications Manager.

One of ten children from Goresbridge Miriam is mother to Stephen (29) and Catherine (27).

As a voluntary organisation Network Ireland has many aims and objectives to promote women in business including providing a forum where professional women can exchange ideas and increase business contacts, encouraging women to achieve more satisfying careers and to market the skills and expertise of Network members.

Ruth Callanan, President of Network Ireland Kilkenny Branch said she was thrilled to see the Kilkenny branch grow from strength to strength over the past two and a half years.

“Network Ireland is a fantastic support structure for all women in business across Ireland,” she said. “Each network offers support, mentoring and confidence building for women, in particular those starting in business or returning to the workplace.

“I am delighted to be heading up this branch along with our enthusiastic committee and I hope the ladies of Kilkenny will come along and see for themselves how they can benefit from the organisation both professionally and personally.”

Tickets can be booked on eventbrite.com.