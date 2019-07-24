Festival of Speed brings four wheeled magic to Gowran Park and Kilkenny

Gowran Park is the place to be on Sunday, August 4 for the largest motor show in the south east. This family fun event is going to be even bigger and better this year with the first historic flight display in Gowran and for the first time in Ireland a bobcat stunt driver.

That’s right a bobcat stunt driver! Jake Hatch is coming from Arizona especially for the Gowran Festival of Speed where he will showcase his amazing array of stunts and tricks never seen before in a bobcat. This year motor bike stunt driver Mattie Griffin returns to leave the audience speechless with his amazing daredevil show.

The Festival kicks off on Saturday evening 3rd August with a Show & Shine event from 5pm onwards with live music and BBQ. The Show & Shine event allows owners to showcase their modified cars with all their new accessories. Spectators can marvel over the many spectacular entries in the show reminiscing the day they may have owned one of these rare entries. While many of the young onlookers will gain a new appreciation for the cars of years gone by.

Eddie Scally Manager of Gowran Park has acknowledged the work and support that goes into making this event a big success. Eddie added “its going to be a great event this year with people coming from all across Ireland. I’m particularly looking forward to seeing the microlights and the historic flight display. The event would not be possible without the hard work of the organising committee and the support we receive from Kilkenny County Council for which we are very appreciative”.

Displays

The Vintage Car display is always a favourite with both young and old car enthusiasts. The love and care gone into preserving these famed cars is clear to see as owners are only delighted to talk about their pride and joy. At the other end of the scale from the Vintage Cars is the Truck display where the latest and greatest trucks of modern times will be present in all their glory. Motor Bikes truly wow everyone who attends the Gowran Festival of Speed, the hardened bike fans really appreciate every detail while the casual observer who can envisage themselves taking to the open roads on these fabulous machines.

Anniversary Cars

2019 marks the anniversary for a number of famous and historic cars who have left an indelible mark on the motor industry and this years Festival of Speed will pay special tribute. The Mini celebrates 60 years while the Mazda X5, the biggest selling sports car ever celebrates 30 years. Stretching a little further back we have the Lincoln Continental which is 80 while the Bentley and Morgan celebrate 100 and 110 years respectively.

Track Runs & Rally Experience

One of the biggest and most popular features of the whole festival is the race track displays by various cars from group B cars to historic racing cars. Drivers take it in turns to race around the tarmac track on the inside of the racecourse. This year the renowned Belga Rally car will be celebrated with famous Belgian driver Robert Droogams coming over to showcase his skills.

For anyone looking to experience the thrills of rally car racing there is the opportunity to take the co-pilot seat in a specially dedicated circuit at the Festival of Speed. Gates open on Sunday at 12 noon and tickets are available both online on GowranFOS.com and also on the day itself.