Kilkenny man showcases his work to The Duke of Sussex

Ivan Phelan's work demands attention from the highest members of society and this includes the British Royal Family. In a visit to the Sheffield Hallam University, Prince Harry conversed with the Irishman who shared his creations.

Phelan creates virtual reality technology for amputees in order to help them use prosthetics. Another programme he is involved with is working with young burn victims and developing a system to help them with their physiotherapy and dressing changes.

The young man hails from near Tullahought and currently lives in Sheffield. He is a Computer Programming graduate from the Carlow Institute of Technology and currently works as a Research Associate for the Sheffield Hallam University.