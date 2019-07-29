Louise crowned Best Dressed Lady at Lyrath Estate Best Dressed Competition

Lyrath Estate Best Dressed Lady competition in association with MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre took place at Gowran Park on Saturday with Louise Allen impressing the judges with her glamourous attire.

The prize for the Best Dressed Lady included two night’s bed and breakfast with dinner on one evening for the winning lady and her guest at Lyrath Estate along with two spa treatments in the award winning, Oasis Spa. The lucky winner was Louise Allen from Navan, Co. Meath who also won a €1,000 gift card for MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and a bottle of Ballykeefe Gin.

The stunning winner wore a dress and belt from ASOS paired with shoes from River Island, and bag by Kurt Geiger. Her eye-catching hat was designed by milliner Carol Kennelly Millinery in Kerry. Louise was picked as the winner by Trishauna Archer from Beat FM’s Breakfast show who loved her fresh, summery look.

Lyrath Estate also provided four runners up with a complimentary treatment from their Walk In, Float Out treatment package at the beautiful Oasis Spa. The Walk In, Float Out package includes a personalised facial, Kerstin Florian Alpine foot treatment, mini head massage, back, neck and shoulder massage and the Elemis intensely cleansing frangipani salt scrub. Lyrath Estate also ran a pamper zone in the fashion marquee on the day where ladies were invited to avail of complimentary touch ups by the makeup artistry services provided by the Oasis Spa.

Marco Zinanni the Director of Sales and Marketing at Lyrath Estate said, “We were delighted to work with Gowran Park for this prestigious race day. Style and elegance are synonymous with our brand and we see fashion as a wonderful way to connect with our target audience”.

Lyrath Estate is only 12 kilometres from Gowran Park making it a very popular destination for race goers and fashionistas alike. Set amid 170 acres of mature parkland and just 1.2 kilometres from the medieval city of Kilkenny, Lyrath Estate offers all the charm of an old world, country estate combined with the very best in contemporary facilities and luxuries. The hotel itself has been built around an elegant 17th century house which has been returned to its former glory through sympathetic preservation and now includes lots of the original features and furniture. The drama of the old house and the clean, contemporary design of the new hotel are blended seamlessly.

Facilities include the award-winning Oasis Spa, the two AA Rosette accredited Yew Restaurant and the casual chic bistro, Grill and Bar. The Oasis Spa incorporates several treatment rooms, offering face and body treatments for both men and women. The thermal suite in the spa includes several heating and cooling experiences including a stunning outdoor hydrotherapy pool which looks out on to the mature, private gardens. Lyrath Estate also boasts wonderful private walkways among the many lakes and mature tree lined avenue.

The latest addition to Lyrath Estate is an outdoor BBQ area which is complete with an awning and wood burning pizza oven. The Atrium is also an elegant space to enjoy Afternoon Tea. The conservatory serves light lunches and enjoys wonderful views onto ‘Lady Charlotte’s Garden’, the beautiful old, original rose garden.

Attention to detail is key throughout the estate, from great service, indulgent pampering treats, first class meeting and events, spa, exciting on-site outdoor pursuits and activities to sumptuous food and wine.

