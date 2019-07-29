Kilkenny retailers call for action to be taken to help halt shop closures
An empty shop on the High Street
Local independent retailers are demanding immediate action to halt the recent spike in shop closures across the city.
Parking charges, rent, insurance and rates are all pressing issues affecting business in the city according to a number of business owners.
Over forty retailers attending a meeting, convened by Mayor Martin Brett at City Hall earlier today.
For full report see this week's Kilkenny People.
