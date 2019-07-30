Butterslip in Kilkenny in the running for major award

Butterslip in Kilkenny is one of the finalists in the Gift Shop category. Butterslip will find out if they will be crowned winner and will take the trophy home at the elegant ceremony, taking place in August.

Owner of Butterslip Anne Barber commented: ‘We are super delighted to be finalists in these brilliant awards. Myself and all the Butterslip team work really hard to make the shop as beautiful and welcoming as possible and its lovely to be recognized for this,” she said.

Marisa Whitehalll, Assistant Campaign Manager of The Independent Retail Awards, said: “We are delighted to be hosting The 2nd Irish Independent Retail Awards 2019.

“These awards are really important for the industry as not many independent retailers get the recognition they deserve for the hard work and their out of the box thinking.

“The event provides a platform to thank those who work tirelessly to deliver exceptional services and products to their customers and show them our appreciation for enhancing the local community and economy.

“The finalists have a real understanding of the market they operate within and are fully aware of their customers’ needs. The great standard of their services along with the friendly staff have made them stand amongst the others. We wish all our finalists the best of luck and we are looking forward to welcoming all our guests and delivering another enjoyable event.”

The Irish Independent Retail Awards will support Make A Wish Ireland, an organisation that grants magical wishes to children and young people fighting life-threatening conditions.