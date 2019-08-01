Funeral arrangements for the late Brendan Fennelly, Kilmoganny and Ballyhale

The death has taken place of Brendan Fennelly, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, sons Niall, Kieran and Conor, his daughter Shauna, brothers Michael, Ger, Kevin, Sean, Liam and Dermot, sisters Teresa and Monica, mother-in-law Moira Hickey, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at his residence (R95 K516) on Friday (August 2nd) from 2pm to 9pm. Funeral arriving at St. Eoghan's Church, Kilmoganny for Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to L'arche Community Kilmoganny.

For more details, please click link below

https://www.kilkennypeople.ie/news/home/435200/shock-at-death-of-ballyhale-s-brendan-fennelly.html