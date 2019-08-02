Stephen Fry to produce short film in Kilkenny

Iconic actor and comedian Stephen Fry will produce a film - Luna’s Ghosts - which will be shot in Kilkenny later this year.

The film is directed by B Welby Delamare who is no stranger to the Marble City and previously directed a short film, Bodies, in Kilkenny which featured actor, Rory Fleck Byrne, who is originally from the city and a host of local extras.

The film maker is returning to shoot her latest film, Luna’s Ghosts and tells the story of a young deaf girl (caled Luna) who confronts her fear of ghosts that reside in the cemetery opposite her house. She does this by dressing up their gravestons in the outfits that they would have worn in their day and in some way she is giving life back to the day.

The story is told with minimal dialogue and what dialogue there is is in sign language.

According to director B welby Delamare the film is a new type of ghost story that looks at grief, loss and memory through endearing characters in a gothic world. The story explores difficult and complex emotions for those who struggle to face their fears when accepting the death of a loved one.

B explains how she visited Kilkenny six years ago and instantly felt a strong connection and met some incredibly people, including the late Mairead Moran.

“ I fell in love with Kilkenny. It instantly became home. Being so passionate about it when the opportunity came up to return to Kilkenny to shoot another film, I jumped at the opportunity.

“Last year my grandmother found her grandmother’s birth and death certificate and it turns out she was from Kilkenny - one of the many reasons that Kilkenny feels like home,” she added.

The film will be shot at a number of locations in October. There is an open group on Facebook called Luna’s Ghosts Extras for anyone interested in taking part or email lunasghostsfilm@gmail.com