Kilkenny County Council shortlisted for Excellence in Local Government Award

Kilkenny County Council has been shortlisted for a new award category at the Excellence in Local Government Awards 2019.

In its 16th year, the awards features a total of 22 local authorities shortlisted over 16 categories. The new category, ‘Age Friendly Initiative’, showcases local authorities’ efforts to make Ireland a great place in which to grow old.

It is in this category Kilkenny is nominated - up against Cavan County Council; Clare County Council; Cork City Council;

Fingal County Council, Limerick City and County Council, Meath County Council; Mayo County Council; and Monaghan County Council.

A number of 'age-friendly' projects and plans have been under way in the city and county of late.

The Excellence in Local Government Awards are held annually in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government. Congratulating the Local Authorities shortlisted, Minister Eoghan Murphy said his Department was proud to support the awards.

"The awards are an important platform for bringing to the fore the outstanding and meaningful work that is so crucial to the development of our local communities. It is local projects such as these which make Ireland a better place at national level," hr said.

"I would like to congratulate the local authorities behind the projects featured in this shortlist and Chambers Ireland for their ongoing work in managing these awards annually.”

The Excellence in Local Government Award winners will be announced at the 16th annual ceremony on November 28 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Northwood, Santry.