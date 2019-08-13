Kilkenny ready for Kitty In The Lane

Kitty In The Lane is coming to Kilkenny as part of the Alternative Kilkenny Arts Fringe Festival.

The play has been a hit at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and San Francisco International Arts Festival.

It will be performed at the Home Rule Club on Friday and Saturday night at 8pm.

All proceeds from the event go to Kilkenny charity, Kilimanjaro Direct who fund the running costs of a school in Tanzania.

Tickets are €12 and available at Eventbrite or on the door.

Kitty in the Lane tells the story of a 20- year-old girl living in an isolated cottage in rural in south west Ireland.

In conjunction to caring for her father, Kitty is managing the family farm alone, due to her brother’s recent death.

The action takes place on the eve of a local beauty pageant with Kitty waiting for her boyfriend to escort her to this event, escaping domestic duties.

As Kitty waits for his arrival we get a glimpse into her world, and her relationship with family, friends and community.

The play is a dark drama, unlocking Kitty’s perspective of life as a young woman in a

lonesome environment, but showered in comedy too through Kitty’s witty observations and

anecdotes of her own reckless activity in the past.