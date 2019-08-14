Kilkenny - Tonight's Lotto Jackpot is Heading for a Life-Changing €10 million

Lotto excitement is building all over the country as tonight’s Lotto jackpot heads for a truly life-changing €10 million (estimated). Since the Lotto game was launched in 1988, only 24 jackpots in excess of €10 million have been won. A potential winner of Wednesday's jackpot could catapult themselves into the Lotto hall of fame with the massive jackpot prize on offer. In last Saturday’s €9.5 million Lotto draw, 24 players came agonisingly close to the jackpot, missing out by just one solitary number.

The current Lotto jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday 12th June and the National Lottery has confirmed that an incredible €16.2 million will have been raised for Good Causes in the current Lotto jackpot roll-over series. For over 32 years, this fund has been allocated to support worthwhile causes and local community projects across the country.

Ahead of tonight’s mega €10 million Lotto jackpot draw, the National Lottery has confirmed that over €80 million has been won in prizes in the Lotto game in 2019 which includes 13 new millionaires which have been created in Lotto and Lotto Plus games.